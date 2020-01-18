Home

Claire Mitchell


1931 - 2020
Claire Mitchell Obituary
On Saturday, January 4,2020, Claire (McDonald) Mitchell, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at age 88. Claire was born on April 28, 1931 in Lynn, MA. Claire married the love of her life, Joel on June 6, 1954. Together they settled in Marblehead to raise their family after Joels retirement from the US Navy. Claire enjoyed many passions which included working in her garden, shopping, decorating for the holidays, her little white cake and most of all spending time with her family. Claire always looked forward to her yearly vacation at The Margate on Lake Winnipesaukee with her family and especially her beloved grandchildren Joel, Jesse, Rebecca, Michael, Hannah, Cameron and Colin. Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Joel, and her daughter, Susan (Mitchell) Guptill. She is survived by her two adult children, John and Stephen. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at the Veterans Section of Waterside Cemetery, West Shore Drive, Marblehead, MA 01945 at 11 oclock A.M. A gathering for close friends and family will be held following the funeral service at the community room of Powderhouse, Court Marblehead, MA. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm St. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020
