Clara M. Grimes, It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Clara M Grimes, beloved wife of Robert Grimes, on June 17, 2020. Born in Lynn on February 4, 1935 to the late Dan and Stella (Raffael) Marino, Clara was a proud resident of Swampscott, where she graduated Swampscott High School in 1952. She was the first in her family to attend college at Green Mountain College in Vermont. After college, she married her High School sweetheart, Bob. Clara and Bob had just celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 12. Early in her career Clara worked as an administrator at General Electric, after which she was self -employed managing accounts for CB Radio Company and for the multi- family properties that she and Bob owned. She was also a member of the St. John the Evangelist Sodality, worked part time for the Town of Swampscott and volunteered at the Swampscott Senior Center. Clara and Bob loved to travel and shared many adventures traversing the globe from Ireland to England, France and Australia. When they werent traveling, they enjoyed boating on their boat "The Black Watch" and their excursions included an extended journey exploring Americas Great Loop over a three year period. Clara was extremely proud of her Italian heritage. She loved to cook and was happiest sharing meals from recipes passed down from her mother & celebrating with family and friends. She enjoyed living on the ocean and will always be remembered for her 4th of July cookouts on the beach. Clara is survived by her loving husband Robert Grimes; her devoted son, Dan Grimes and his wife Valeri, her two cherished granddaughters, Alison Grimes and Jennifer Grimes, and Alisons fianc Jake McDougall; her niece and godchild Marie Roache, her husband Bill McCarthy; niece Stella Ames and husband Paul; her nephew Stephen Grimes and his wife Barbara; nephew Stuart Grimes and his wife Rita; niece Susan Pace and her husband Gordon; her godchild, Cathleen Forster, as well as several great nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ann Grimes, her sister Dolly Roache and her brother-in-law Ted. Funeral Services at St. John the Evangelist Church will be private, followed by burial at Swampscott Cemetery on Monday, June 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Claras name to The Special Olympics at www.SpecialOlympics.org. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.Solimine.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.