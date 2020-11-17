Clark M. Miller, 70, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the husband of Linda J. (Brown) Miller, whom he shared 51 years of marriage with. Born in Manhattan, NY on June 4, 1950, he was the son of the late Clifford G. Miller and Carol Petrie. Clark was a graduate of Marblehead High School and worked in various trades before becoming the Sales Manager for Essex Engineering in Lynn. After retiring, he worked in dispatch for T.E. Andresen. Clark enjoyed raising his 3 children and was active in Swampscotts youth prog rams, where he volunteered coaching basketball, baseball, umpiring, announcing games and with the Essex Rowing Team for 4 years as a volunteer in the chase boat. He was proud of and is fondly remembered for being a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America. Clark loved his children and grandchildren, often traveling to their sporting events both near and far and relished the time spent with his family. Affectionately called Gimpy by his grandchildren, Gimpy taught them to enjoy the outdoors while teaching them to make campfires, cut down trees and work in nature at The Farm in Upstate NY. The surrounding farmlands and cabin were his sanctuary. One of the things he was most proud of was his sobriety of over 25 years, and he deeply enjoyed the company of his many good friends that meant the world to him from AA. Gimpy will be forever missed, loved and remembered while he is undoubtedly sitting in his favorite chair, beside the fire, at The Farm. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Clifford Miller and his wife Melissa, Elisabeth Lissa (Miller) Luleich and her husband John, and Kimberly (Miller) Tieuli and her husband John, and 12 grandchildren, Caroline, Tyler, Danielle, Bradley, Zoey, Zach, Madyson, Connir, Austin, Camryn, Cole and Devin. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister. In keeping with his wishes, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to: Mass General Cancer Center. https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/
or mail donation to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston MA 02114. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA 01930. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
