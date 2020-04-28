|
|
Columbia Swinson, 97, of Swampscott, MA passed away on April 23, 2020 at the Devereux Nursing Home, Marblehead, MA after testing positive for Covid-19. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria Michaela Marina Cavota. She started working at a very early age as a seamstress at Elisa Styles, Martins Creek, PA so she could allow her sisters to finish high school and finally retired in 1997. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, I.L.G.W.U., and its retirees club in Easton, PA. She enjoyed and was accomplished in needlepoint and crochet an made many beautiful heirloom quality blankets and spreads for her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, bingo and being with her friends at the Swampscott Senior Center. Most of all she enjoyed caring for, holding and talking to her five furry friends (three dogs & two cats), Poncho, Gracie, Levi, Noah and Middy! It was a mutual admiration of giving and getting constant unconditional LOVE! She also loved the daily feeding of her more than three dozen Koi fish in the front yard pond. Columbia, "Gem of the Ocean", that was what her friends called her. She was unique and so was her name and she never ever met another person with that same first name. Columbia, was a both a great conversationalist and an even greater listener and her telephone became her life line. She could talk for hours about anything and everything, especially about the nightly news events reported on TV. She was a member of both the Rosary Society and St. Roccos Church, Martins Creek, PA and St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott, MA. She moved to Swampscott, MA in 1995 and lived with her daughter, Ginger, and her husband David and her two granddaughters Kayla Marie Zeller and Merina Alexander Zeller until August 2019 when she moved into her final residence at the Alliance Care Devereaux Nursing Home, Marblehead, MA. As a loving Grandmother she got to travel extensively with her daughters and their families, visiting Bermuda, St, John, US VI, Ireland, France, Italy and of course Disneyworld. After an early divorce, she lived almost all of her adult life as a single mom she did a marvelous job raising two smart, strong and beautiful daughters. Columbia is survived by her daughter, Ginger & husband David Zeller, her granddaughters Kayla Zeller and partner Christian Galacar, Merina Zeller and partner Cameron Pelkey, also by her daughter Barbara and husband William Crawford, who lived throughout Europe and are currently living in southern France, and by her grandson Michael DeGans and his spouse Fabrice DeGans, of Seattle, WA. Her sisters Mary Jane DeFrancisco and Rose DiEmidio pre-deceased her. Columbia had so many relatives she loved and cared about, especially her nieces and nephews: Gregory DeFrancisco & family, Joseph DeFrancisco & family and Vincent DeFrancisco & family, Fred & Geraldine DiEmidio & family, John and Lucy DiEmidio & family and Frances & Ralph Carl and family. Columbia was a very special woman who was truly loved and valued by everyone she met and with all humility, never knew a person who didnt like or love her. Graveside Services will be virtually held on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:00 PM on Zoom Public Meeting ID 5161958339 no password needed, and a Memorial Service Zellerbrating her Life will be held at a future date. Anyone wishing to attend the Zoom Memorial Service may contact [email protected] for exact time, date, invitation number and Zoom password. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Roccos Catholic Church, Martins Creek, PA or the Swampscott Senior Center, Swampscott, MA. Online condolences can be made at www.palmerifuneral home.com and www.lehmanreen.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020