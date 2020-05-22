|
Constance "Connie" (Calder) Winter, age 90, went to God May 18, 2020 at Care One Essex Park, Beverly, following complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was the loving wife of Richard E. Winter of Marblehead, with whom she would have shared 70 years of marriage in June. Born on February 20, 1930 in Danvers, MA she was a daughter of the late Mary (Joyner) Calder and Edgar A. Calder. She attended Marblehead schools and graduated with the class of 1948. In her later years, Connie was a greeter at the Marblehead Council of Aging. Along with her loving husband, Connie is survived by her sons, Bradley Winter of Danvers, and Gregory Winter of Peabody; her daughter Susan (Winter) Testa from Marblehead, as well as her daughters-in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and many cousins. A celebration of life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers donation of your choice can be made to St. Stephen's United Methodist Church, 67 Cornell Rd., Marblehead MA 01945. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.eustisandcornell funeralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 22 to May 29, 2020