Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Cynthia A. Blaney


1948 - 2020
Cynthia A. Blaney Obituary
Cynthia Ann Blaney (Grillo) of Mooresville, NC and formerly of Marblehead, MA passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Cynthia had many loves in life that included her family, love of cooking, wine, candy making, and crafting; just to name a few. She was graduate of Marblehead High School, class of 1966. She was very strong in her faith and completed her Master Teaching Certificate in Catholic Christian Doctrine. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Helen M. Grillo (Chartrand), both of Marblehead, MA as well as many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 52 years, Robert J. Blaney of Mooresville, NC; her children Andrea M. Ulutas and husband Christopher of Haverhill MA., Christine A. Bradley and her husband Michael of Mooresville, NC; Meredith J. Hamel and her husband Gary of Winchendon, MA. and her grandchildren: Abigail Bradley, Rose Hamel, Madison Bradley, and James Hamel. Services will be private at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lymphatic Education and Research Network in her memory. Lymphatic Education & Research Foundation, 40 Graves Point Rd, Ste Glen Cove, NY 11542 https:// lymphaticnetwork.org/Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Blaney family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020
