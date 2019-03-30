|
|
Helen Cynthia Connolly, age 88, died peacefully in Marblehead after a brief decline. She was the daughter of the late Gregory P. Connolly II and Helen (Fogarty) Connolly. Cyn was raised in Beverly Farms and Swampscott and lived much of her adult life in Marblehead. She was a deeply faith-filled woman with a keen mind and an extraordinary grasp of names and dates. Cyns wry sense of humor was appreciated by those who knew her best. Cyn had some life-long health complications that precluded her working full time but she spent countless hours volunteering at Mary Alley Hospital and The North Shore Childrens Hospital where she particularly enjoyed holding the infants. Cyn wanted to know everyone who passed her way and she always introduced her family members so that they would enjoy the feeling of community that she had created. Cyn is survived by her nieces and nephews: Julia Connolly Means, Gregory P. Connolly IV, Helen Roberts Connolly, Stephen J. Connolly IV, David Connolly, and Suzanne Connolly Levere. She also leaves her sister-in-law Alice Roberts Connolly as well as countless great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Stephen J. Connolly III and Gregory P. Connolly III. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Lafayette for their many years of care. ARRANGEMENTS: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019