Dana Brendan Lee, 72, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 of natural causes. Services will be held at a later date. The family will make an announcement. Dana is survived by four siblings living in Sarasota County and was lovingly known as Uncle Dana to more than twenty nieces and nephews Having graduated from University of Massachusetts, Dana went on to a successful career in marketing and sales for large firms specializing in the emerging technologies of the communications and telecom industries. Like his siblings, Dana had a love of the ocean and enjoyed boating and fishing the waters of Sarasota and surrounds. His passing is a great loss to the family and his smile and friendly demeanor will be missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. Sail on Dana Lee.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019