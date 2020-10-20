1/
David Ayles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Ayles, age 79, of Marblehead and Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Danvers and Newburyport, passed away peacefully in his home in Marblehead on October 16th. He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Charlotte Cate Ayles. David was born in Lynn, MA, in 1940, to the late Wilford and Gertrude Ayles. He was raised and educated in Danvers and was an esteemed Manufacturing Planner at General Electric in Lynn, MA, for over 40 years. David was loved for his positive disposition, gentle nature, and kindness. He was very inquisitive and loved having long conversations with friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. His greatest joys came from his family and friends. He enjoyed many activities throughout his life, including hockey, golf, sailing, birding, kayaking, and reading historical novels. He went on many trips to Europe, especially France, where he developed a passion for collecting and enjoying fine wines, which gave him great pleasure to share with friends. Along with his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by his brother, Paul Ayles, and his wife Kathy of Meredith, NH; his three children, whom he shared with his former spouse, Louise (Ayles) Condon: Debra Emerson and her husband Kris of Hampstead, NH; Kerri Lynch and her husband Larry of Plymouth, MA; and Steven Ayles and his fianc Jacqui Kiley of Plaistow, NH. He was the loving grandfather of five grandchildren: Haley, Mina, & Fiona Ayles, and Ethan & Evan Emerson. David became a much- loved addition to Charlottes family as stepfather to Jennifer Nyberg and her husband, Andy; Jarret Pearl and his wife Lisa; and Ariana Selby, and her husband Joe. He was the adored 'Pop David' of Maya, Adam & Serena Nyberg, Solana & Konik Pearl, and Jackson, Talia & Nathan Selby. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of M arblehead. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
7816310076
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved