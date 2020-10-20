David Ayles, age 79, of Marblehead and Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Danvers and Newburyport, passed away peacefully in his home in Marblehead on October 16th. He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Charlotte Cate Ayles. David was born in Lynn, MA, in 1940, to the late Wilford and Gertrude Ayles. He was raised and educated in Danvers and was an esteemed Manufacturing Planner at General Electric in Lynn, MA, for over 40 years. David was loved for his positive disposition, gentle nature, and kindness. He was very inquisitive and loved having long conversations with friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. His greatest joys came from his family and friends. He enjoyed many activities throughout his life, including hockey, golf, sailing, birding, kayaking, and reading historical novels. He went on many trips to Europe, especially France, where he developed a passion for collecting and enjoying fine wines, which gave him great pleasure to share with friends. Along with his wife, Charlotte, he is survived by his brother, Paul Ayles, and his wife Kathy of Meredith, NH; his three children, whom he shared with his former spouse, Louise (Ayles) Condon: Debra Emerson and her husband Kris of Hampstead, NH; Kerri Lynch and her husband Larry of Plymouth, MA; and Steven Ayles and his fianc Jacqui Kiley of Plaistow, NH. He was the loving grandfather of five grandchildren: Haley, Mina, & Fiona Ayles, and Ethan & Evan Emerson. David became a much- loved addition to Charlottes family as stepfather to Jennifer Nyberg and her husband, Andy; Jarret Pearl and his wife Lisa; and Ariana Selby, and her husband Joe. He was the adored 'Pop David' of Maya, Adam & Serena Nyberg, Solana & Konik Pearl, and Jackson, Talia & Nathan Selby. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of Eustis & Cornell of M arblehead. To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
