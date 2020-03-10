|
David L. Martin born on August 29, 1943 passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 after battling a long illness. He had been active in many organizations over his lifetime. Gerry 5, OKOs, Philanthropic Lodge in Marblehead, York Lodge in York Maine, Valley of Salem and the Valley of Boston. David graduated Marblehead High School and then went into the Navy serving on the aircraft carrier Intrepid. He is the last of the Martin boys from Calthrope Road all born in Marblehead. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Ann (Raynes) and his sons David of Florida, Richard and his wife Kristen, 2 grand children Rebecca and Jeremiah, 2 great grandchildren JJ and Ruthanne all of North Carolina, Matthew his wife Meri and two grand daughters Tabitha and Isabella of Marblehead and Thomas Raynes and David Raynes of Marblehead, along with several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. There will be a graveside service at Waterside Cemetery Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In the lieu of flowers please make donations to The David L Martin Scholarship at the National Grand Bank 91 Pleasant St. Marblehead Ma 01945. Arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St, Salem. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. murphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020