Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
For more information about
David Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Martin Obituary
David L. Martin born on August 29, 1943 passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 after battling a long illness. He had been active in many organizations over his lifetime. Gerry 5, OKOs, Philanthropic Lodge in Marblehead, York Lodge in York Maine, Valley of Salem and the Valley of Boston. David graduated Marblehead High School and then went into the Navy serving on the aircraft carrier Intrepid. He is the last of the Martin boys from Calthrope Road all born in Marblehead. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Ann (Raynes) and his sons David of Florida, Richard and his wife Kristen, 2 grand children Rebecca and Jeremiah, 2 great grandchildren JJ and Ruthanne all of North Carolina, Matthew his wife Meri and two grand daughters Tabitha and Isabella of Marblehead and Thomas Raynes and David Raynes of Marblehead, along with several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. There will be a graveside service at Waterside Cemetery Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In the lieu of flowers please make donations to The David L Martin Scholarship at the National Grand Bank 91 Pleasant St. Marblehead Ma 01945. Arrangements are under the direction of the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St, Salem. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. murphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -