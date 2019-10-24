|
Deborah Debby (Bloch) Jermyn, 72, of Sebastian, Florida passed peacefully on Sunday, October 13th, 2019. She was born on December 14th, 1946. She graduated from Swampscott High School in 1964 and received her BA in Education from Bridgewater State University. She was a beloved teacher in the Barnstable school system for many years and she was passionate about making a difference in her students lives. After relocating to Florida, she wore many hats as a bookkeeper and office manager for a law firm. She enjoyed traveling to see her grandchildren, reading, and spending time with her friends. Debby filled the room with her generous spirit, infectious laughter, and her wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald Jermyn, of Sebastian, Florida; her children, Pamela Jermyn, of Cary, North Carolina and Michael Jermyn, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Kaley, of Cary, North Carolina; and her sister, Charlotte Bloch of Peabody, MA. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the or . Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Debbys memorial page at www.seawinds.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019