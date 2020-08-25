Demos C. Kotronis, of Marblehead, MA, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. Demos was the beloved husband of the late Stella (Roumeliotis), with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in a small mountain village in Greece, he was the oldest of six sons to Kostas and Georgia Kotronis. He left home at a young age in order to get an education and pursue his dream of becoming a Doctor. A lifelong academic, he regarded his time at the University of Athens Medical School as one of the most fulfilling times of his life. He served as a medical officer in the Greek Army and Royal Guard before coming to the United States for his post graduate medical and specialty studies. Demos became a board-certified Anesthesiologist. He worked at New England Deaconess and Salem Hospital and then became the Chief of Anesthesiology at J.B. Thomas Hospital in Peabody, MA where he served from 1963 until his retirement. He also served as President of the Medical staff and as a member of the executive committee. He belonged to the American and Massachusetts Societies of Anesthesiologists as well as the American Medical Association. Demos was proud to be a founding member of the N.E. Hellenic Medical Society. Throughout his career, he was dedicated to his profession and patients. As a man of faith, he made his community at the St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church where he was an active member, on the church council for many years,and served as President of the council. He enjoyed his involvement in the Ahepa and St. Vals Mens Club. Demos adored his family, enjoyed traveling, gardening, politics, history, and he was an avid poker player. In recent years his greatest pleasure came from spending time with his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Demos will be greatly missed by his daughters, Georgia Olson and her husband Scott, Joan Klemm and her husband Ted, and Christina Reulbach and her husband Paul; seven grandchildren, Alexandra Olson Fenty and her husband Steve, Erik Olson and his wife Lorelei, Zachary and Nicole Klemm, and Emma, Carissa and Nicholas Reulbach; two great grandchildren Dean and Stella Fenty; two brothers Michael and Aristides Kotronis of Greece; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by brothers Chrystotomos, Christos, and Vasili. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Vasilios Building Fund, 5 Paleologos St, Peabody, MA 01960 For online guestbook please go to ccbfuneral.com
.