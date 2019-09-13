|
|
Long-time Marblehead resident Diane Putnam Kenny passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Dede, as she was called by her many friends, was a proud Marbleheader whose ancestors first came to the town in the 1600s. Growing up in The Great Depression and losing her father at age 8, Dede learned the value of hard work. She lived her life accordingly, and passed her Yankee work ethic along to her descendants. Dede was a graduate of Marblehead High School (Class of 1951) and the Katherine Gibbs secretarial school, and she worked in a variety of administrative positions throughout her long career. One of her favorite things was the town's sea air, especially when it would provide relief on hot summer afternoons. Dede, known for her kind and friendly nature, had many friends and close relatives with whom she enjoyed spending time. Later in life, she took great joy in playing with her grandchildren on their many weekend visits. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Dede is survived by her son, Thomas Kenny of Bedford, Mass., his wife Kathleen Kenny, her two beloved grandchildren, Daniel and Annabelle, as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, and countless cousins. She was the widow of Edward J. Kenny, who passed away in 2009, and the sister of S. Jane Bridgeo, who passed away in 2007. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, September 16, at 11 a.m. in the Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street, Marblehead. Burial followrf in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit eustisandcornellfuneral home.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019