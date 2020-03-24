|
|
Diane Elaine Thomas Duncklee of Marblehead, MA passed peacefully March 12, 2020, age 83, with her family by her side at The Devereux House in Marblehead, MA. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Diane graduated from Mumford High School, Detroit 1954. Graduated Michigan State,1958 with a B.A. in Education. She was an Elementary School teacher for many years in California and Massachusetts. Diane was an international flight attendant for TWA. She was part of TWAs Starstream Jet team that flew the first non-stop flight from Boston to San Francisco, CA in October, 1962. Diane married George Woodbury Duncklee II on March 28,1964 at the Old North Church in Marblehead, reception at the Boston Yacht Club. Diane dedicated years of service to the Old North Church proudly serving as Senior Deacon, Church Finance Committee Chair, and volunteer for the Stewardship Committee, Crombie Street Soup Kitchen, Marblehead Food Pantry, and Companions, to name just a few. Dianes community work includes the Marblehead Arts Association, Marblehead Schools PTA, President of the Parent Advisory Council at the Marblehead Junior H.S., Friends of the Abbot Library, Cottage Gardeners, League of Women Voters and the Girl Scouts. She was the leader or president of many volunteer organizations and she ran them with humor, grace and integrity. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper and at Hectors Pup Toy Store. Diane loved to swim at the beach, play golf, tennis and Bridge and was a great Patron of the Arts and loved live music. Daughter of the late Clyde Campbell Thomas and Lorene English Thomas of Detroit, Michigan. Devoted wife of the late George W. Duncklee II and loving mother of Jennifer Duncklee Berardi and Sarah Duncklee. Cherished grandmother of Dominick Duncklee Berardi and Nicolas Parra Duncklee all of Marblehead, MA. Sister to Gloria Peterson and husband Patrick of Mullet Lake, MI., and sister to late Julie Pomber and late husband Philip of Elk Rapids, MI. She is survived by many sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews. Diane was the life of the party and will truly be missed for her sense of adventure, fun loving nature, and her love of family and friends. A private service will be held this summer.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020