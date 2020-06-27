Dianne (Love) Denman, 86, a longtime resident of Hamilton and Wenham, Ma, died peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the loving care of Greentree Manor in Waterford, CT. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bryan Frederick Denman, her sister, Donna Pierce, and her brother Gerald Love. Dianne was born on July 15, 1933 in Boston, MA, the daughter of Virginia and G. Gordon Love. With family in Littleton and Rockport, she grew up in Hamilton and was a graduate of Hamilton High School and Green Mountain College. After college, she worked as a Paralegal Assistant for a well-known law firm in Boston and many years later along side her husband at the newly-formed manufacturing firm in the aircraft engine industry. Dianne, a talented classical pianist, was an active athlete and through an appreciation for skiing, met and fell in love with Bryan. They married in 1957 and together enjoyed a lifetime of the outdoors-- skiing, hiking and particularly boating. Together, aboard their beautiful "Fusileer", sailed the New England coastline for 31 years, hailing for many years from Annisquam, then Marblehead, and later Boothbay. She also maintained an active community involvement throughout her life, volunteering with the garden club, book clubs, Historical Society, High School Reunion Committees, local museums and symphony, Trustees of Reservation, and later her condo association. Dianne will be forever remembered by her loving family and friends as gracious, giving, selfless and inspiring. Her talent with decorating and cooking were boundless, but especially with shaping a happy family. Her husband and son said throughout her years how they were "very lucky boys". Dianne, along with her husband, were devoted, hard-working, active, supportive and loving parents to their son, Rodney F. Denman, who along with his wife, Heather, of Mystic, CT, survive her. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, James Parker and Lyndsay, as well as the most wonderful nieces, nephews and very close friends anyone could be blessed with. Funeral Services are being planned for a later date, and donations in her memory may be made to the Trustees of Reservation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store