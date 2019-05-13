|
|
Donald Freeto passed away on May 10, 2019 at the age of 98. Don was the husband of the late Helen Boardman Freeto to whom he had been married for 64 years prior to her death in 2007. Born in Marblehead, he was the son of the late Edwin and Helen (Burridge) Freeto. He was a lifelong resident of Marblehead, graduated from Marblehead High School and Wentworth Institute in Boston. He served in the Coast Guard and was an Army Veteran serving in Japan during World War II. After the war he worked as an electrician at Sylvania in Salem retiring in 1982 after 42 years. Don was active in the Boy Scouts for years receiving the Eagle Scout award in 1938 as a member of Troop #4 of Marblehead. He was also a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow and received the Silver Beaver award. He was also a Cub and Scoutmaster and Assistant District Commissioner. Don was awarded the Champion of Character Award from the Boy Scouts honoring him in October 2015 for his leadership and lifetime of community service. He was a 32nd degree in the Masons and held several positions within the Philanthropic Lodge of Marblehead. He was a member of the Aleppo Shriners North Shore Shrine Club. He was past Exalted Ruler of the Marblehead Elks. Don and Helen spent many retirement winters in Sarasota, FL. He enjoyed playing cribbage both at the Marblehead Senior Center and at the Bertram House. Donald was the father of five children Sandra (Lenny) Ward, Dale Taylor, Scott (Elizabeth) Freeto, the late David Freeto and the late Marsha Holloway. He was also the brother of the late Priscilla Jalbert of Marblehead. He leaves 5 grandchildren Peter, Kimberly, Vanessa, Jennifer, Tyler, 2 great grandchildren David and Krystal and several great, great-grandchildren. Donald has resided at the Bertram House in Swampscott since 2008. Visiting hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Tuesday, May 14 from 4-8PM. Private burial in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Please visit the online guestbook for Don at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 13 to May 20, 2019