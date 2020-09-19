1/1
Donald R. Hallett
{ "" }
Donald R. Hallett, of Dennis, MA died at home on September 8, 2020 in the loving arms of his family. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra, daughter Kristina Hallett and husband Thomas Coates, son David Hallett and husband Scott Ferrari, and precious granddaughter Sandra M. Hallett. He graduated from University of Massachusetts at Amherst and received his Masters + in Education from Boston University. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a paramedic. Don was a rock of strength, love and positivity that he shared with family, friends, students and all he met along the way. He taught, coached & mentored students and athletes for 35 years in Swampscott, beginning each day with his great smile and that very smile will live forever in our hearts. Donations may be made to the Friends of the Swampscott Public Library in memory of Donald R. Hallett, at Friends of Swampscott Public Library at PO Box 28, Swampscott, MA 01907-0028

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Other ways to show your sympathy

