Donald W. Perry, Sr age 88, formerly of Marblehead, husband of the late Patricia Marie (Pepin) Perry for 55 years, died on April 22, 2020 at the Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield due to complications of COVID-19. Don, known as Sandy to his family, was born in Boston, the son of Cecil J. and Grace A. (Bullard) Perry. He lived his early years in Dedham and Brookline, spending his high school years first at Dedham High School and then graduating from Brookline High School in 1951. He participated in sports while excelling in track and football. Don began a career in retail management with the Hood Rubber Company of Watertown, MA. Having enlisted in the US Naval Reserves, he was called to active duty to serve aboard the destroyer, USS Beale to search for Russian submarines in the western Pacific. Upon his discharge from active duty, Don resumed his career in retail management at Conrad & Chandlers of Peabody and later at Casual Corner Clothing of Boston. During this time, Don attended Northeastern University and earned his Bachelors degree in Business in 1959. In 1964 Don established Town & Country Home Maintenance with his wife Patricia, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2002. Don will be remembered for his wit, gregarious personality and his love of family, and he especially enjoyed his trips to the coast of Maine and New Hampshire with friends and visiting relatives. He is survived by two sons, Donald W. Perry, Jr. and Douglas W. Perry, and Douglas's four children Samantha, Justin, Courtney and Kevin. In a private service, Don will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Patricia at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA. Due to the current environment, a celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's name to the , 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 12 to May 19, 2020