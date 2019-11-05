|
Doris E. (Goodridge) Meredith, 99, of Groveland and former longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away peacefully in her sleep, early Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019 at Avita of Newburyport. She was born in Lynn, November 16, 1919, daughter of the late George B. and Florence (Youland) Goodridge. Educated in the Lynn school system, Mrs. Meredith graduated from Lynn English High School, Class of 1937, and earned her Secretarial Degree from the former Hawthorne Institute, Salem. As well as being a long time member of the Clifton Lutheran Church, Marblehead, she was also the Church secretary for almost 40 years. Before starting a family, she was employed as a secretary for David H. Smith and at General Electric, Lynn. Prior to residing at Nichols Village, Groveland, for 12 years, Mrs. Meredith lived in Marblehead for 50 years. A longtime member of the Womens Guild at Clifton Lutheran Church, a past member of the League of Women Voters, volunteered at the Lighthouse Thrift Shop, the Marblehead Female Humane Society as well as Marblehead voting stations. Also, as a long time member of the Corinthian Yacht Club, where she served on the Race Committee. Doris also enjoyed many happy hours recording and watching the Townies race Twilight and Sunday series, especially #28. In her spare time, she loved reading, attending symphony, playing bridge, completing the NYT crossword puzzle in pen, visiting the many smaller New England art museums and frequenting local estate auctions. She was the wife of the late Leonard Meredith who died in 2006, and her survivors include a daughter, Christine deVaul and her husband Roy of Groveland, a son, Steven A. Meredith, Judy Greene Meredith and three grandchildren, Tyler Meredith, Craig deVaul and Kira deVaul. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Service at Clifton Lutheran Church, 150 Humphrey St., Marblehead, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in honor of her 100th birthday. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford.Contributions in her memory may be made to Clifton Lutheran Church General Fund or the . To share a memory or for more information please visit www. farmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019