Douglas Howard Haley of Sandwich, NH and Sarasota, FL died recently of cardiac and Parkinsons disease. Born in 1940 in Norwich CT to the late W. Howard and Grace (Courtright) Haley, he was a longtime North Shore resident of Swampscott, Salem and Marblehead. A graduate of Swampscott High School, Doug played football under Coach Stan Bondelevitch and served as co-captain of the 1956 team. A PG student at Phillips Exeter Academy and graduate of Williams College and Boston University Law School, Doug practiced law briefly before settling into a career in commercial real estate brokerage and investment. In the late 90s, he brokered the then-largest real estate deal in the history of downtown Salem consisting of 11 properties. He had also been a Salem Evening News reporter and taught law courses at local colleges. He wanted to be remembered as: His own person; loved animals; loved his family." Uniquely willing to rent to a witch in the late 60s, Doug helped put Halloween in Salem and Wicca on the world map by accepting Laurie Cabot as a tenant. It was at Cabots Witchs Ball that he met his future wife Linda, with whom he would share 42 years of adventures...on a sailboat, motorcycle or in his top-down-convertible Fiat Spider in the dead of winter; at the beach; hosting or enlivening parties; traveling near & far; raising a blended family; managing businesses; exploring spirituality; and coping with illness. Doug loved watching and playing sports, especially tennis, writing fiction, and hanging out with his beloved spouse, children, grandkids, dogs, and cats. An active member of HealthLink, GASPP, Explorers, John Foley Tennis Center, and the Beach Club, director on the boards of the Salem YMCA and Glover Landing, and long-serving Corporator of the Salem Five, Doug was loyal and generous to friends, family and his community. He will be missed by many. Survivors include his wife Linda (Kravetz) Haley; daughters Melissa Haley (Mathias Sias) of Sherrman Oaks, CA and Maggie Glidden (Keith Glidden) of Hamilton, MA; stepson Jeremy Bumagin (Becca Kenneally) of Marblehead; grandchildren Finian Glidden, Ila Bumagin, and Grace Glidden; sister Marsha Lamson of Winchester, MA; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements: At the request of the family, all services will be held oceanside, privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Doug's honor may be made to either, PAWS New England, 15 Whittier Place, Haverhill, MA 01823; Kaplan Family Hospice, Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923; or Lakes Region VNA & Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.eustis&cornell.com.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
