Douglas Patrick Marino of Marblehead, MA died peacefully on April 24, 2020 after a long hard fight in the Pediatric ICU at Boston Childrens Hospital. Doug was born on June 26, 2003 to Donald and Kathleen Marino of Marblehead, MA. Douglas was the youngest of three wonderful sons. He was an incredibly special boy who overcame many obstacles on a day to day basis. He was loved by many and made nothing but a positive impact on people wherever he went. There is not one person in this world who wouldnt agree that Douglas was the sweetest, kindest and most content young man. He tried his hardest at any task and he showed all of us that he was the toughest and strongest person we know. He went to three different schools during his life on earth, the Childrens Center of Communication in Beverly where he has an adaptive baseball field named after him "The Douglas Marino Community Baseball Field", Higashi School and Crystal Springs School. There is not a student, teacher, friend or relative that would not agree he was the best! He was and is truly an angel that our family was blessed with for 16 years. Douglas has donated his organs and tissues which have already saved multiple lives. We believe wholeheartedly that Douglas entered heavens gates and said proudly "Here I am Grampie!" and his biggest fan turned to him with open arms to greet him. No longer non-verbal, no longer handicapped, Douglas is doing everything and anything he wants with ease. The list of people that miss him is endless. He is survived by his parents Donald and Kathleen, his brothers Daniel and Derek, his maternal grandmother Patricia McCarthy and his paternal grandparents Louis and Carol Marino. He was predeceased by his loving grandfather John McCarthy. He is also loved and missed by his Uncle John and Aunt Dawn McCarthy, Aunt Kathie Berube, Uncle John and Aunt Barbara Marino, Uncle Michael Marino, cousins Kristopher, Jennifer, Anthony, Katie, Jack, Colleen and Lindsey. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Boston Children's Pediatric ICU for the exceptional care Douglas received. They are our heroes as well. We love you Douglas. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 1 to May 8, 2020