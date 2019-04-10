|
|
Edna M. (Hutnick) Tremblay, 89, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 08, 2019 at the Prescott House in North Andover. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo J. Tremblay. Born in Lawrence on November 10, 1929, Edna spent most of her life residing in Methuen. She was the youngest daughter of the late Joachim and Elizabeth (Koscielniak) Hutnick. She graduated from Lawrence High School, class of 1947. She was a member of the Methuen Senior Center. Edna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is fondly remembered by many for her delicious blackmoons and lemon cupcakes. She enjoyed power walking, polka dancing, reading, and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who meant the world to her. Edna will be deeply missed by her 3 sons, Roger Tremblay and his wife, Cheryl of Marblehead, Stephen Tremblay and his wife, Pamela of Danville, NH, and Russell Tremblay and his wife, Cathy of Methuen; her daughter, Joan Potvin and her husband, Arthur of Methuen; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Leo and her 7 siblings, Julia Brousseau and Helen Rembis and William, Michael, Paul, Peter, and Joseph Hutnick. Ednas family would like to thank the staff at the Prescott House and Hospice in North Andover for their love, support, and dedication to Ednas care. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Ednas life by gathering for her calling hours on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9 - 10 AM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday at Our Lady of Good Counsel / St. Theresa Parish, 22 Plymouth Street, Methuen. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Prescott House, 140 Prescott Street, North Andover, MA 01845 or to the , 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. To send a condolence to Ednas family, please visit www.pollardfuneral home.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tremblay family.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019