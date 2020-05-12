|
On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Edward Vincent Sullivan of Salem and Marblehead passed away at Beverly Hospital at the age of 83. A 1955 graduate of Salem High School, Ed enlisted in the United States Army at 17 years old. After serving this nation honorably for 23 years, including a tour in Vietnam in 1968 where he earned two Bronze Stars, Ed retired in 1977 as a Master Sergeant. On September 9, 1961, Ed married the love of his life, Marbleheader Louise E. Henwood who predeceased him on September 8, 2000 after 39 years of marriage. Louise and Ed had six children: Brian Sullivan (Maria) of Newburyport, MA, Diane Sullivan (Scott Withium) of Marblehead, Cheryl Carbeau (Mark) of Concord, Janet Sogoloff (Adam) of Marblehead, Michael Sullivan (Betsy) of Yardley, PA, and Timothy Sullivan (Rachel) of Tampa, Florida. Ed has twelve grandchildren who range in age from six to twenty-two years old who will miss their Peepaw immeasurably | especially his witty ability to remind them and every one of their very human foibles. After retiring from the U.S. Army, Ed owned a painting and papering business that saw him paint many Marblehead homes over 30 years. Ed especially enjoyed the valuable assistance of several apprentice painters who since working summer vacations with him climbing ladders, scraping old paint, and baking in the sun, gladly never found a need to pick up a paint brush again. Home was the center of Eds life where he raised his family with his ever-patient wife. He built his Gregory Street home and spent endless hours improving the landscape. He built walls, cultivated beautiful roses, and never needed an excuse to add more and more flowers and shrubs. The lawn was hosted wiffleball games, parties, and badminton matches were Ed and his brother -in -law Hank Callahan made a wicked combination that beat all comers. Ed loved to cook big banquet style meals, that, while not intricately planned, were always delicious. Huge Thanksgiving meals for 40 people and very popular Christmas Eve Drop - In parties were some of his specialties. These well attended events, allowed Ed to engage in one of his other specialties: nicknames. Everyone had one and each name captured the person at specific moment and time and were very funny | if sometimes sharp. Meeting his coffee club friends in the early morning at Deveraux Beach, boating Marblehead Harbor, teaching children to fish, playing golf at New Meadows, skiing at Breton Woods, or sitting in the "dugout" with his best friend James "7-Point" Devine gave him tremendous enjoyment. For twenty years after the death of his wife, Ed watched his family grow thru marriages, births, christenings, and graduations. Throughout that time, he deeply missed the one person he most wanted to share those events with. His wait is over and Ed is finally reunited with Louise. A funeral service will be announced at a later date at the Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead, MA. Interment will be held at Waterside Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations to the Marblehead Food Pantry.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 12 to May 19, 2020