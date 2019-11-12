Home

Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
1689 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
Eileen M. Donovan Obituary
Eileen (Ellen) M. Donovan, 91, born December 11, 1927, a Roslindale resident of 78 years, died peacefully on November 7, 2019. Wife of John L. Donovan, deceased. She is survived by her six children, including Patricia Donovan McLeod (Marblehead), and twelve grandchildren including Christopher McLeod (Marblehead) Visitation hours will be held on November 14, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132, www.lawlerfuneral home.com, and funeral mass at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132 on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stanley R. Tippett Hospice House, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492 or SMA Fathers 337 Common Street, Dedham, MA 02026.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2019
