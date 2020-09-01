Elaine Miller

Elaine Wood Arrington Miller passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at age ninety- two. Predeceased by her childhood sweetheart and beloved husband of sixty-two years, Robert Andersen Miller, as well as her brother, Gilbert Richards Arrington, Jr. Elaine leaves behind her daughter, Jody and husband David of Nashua, NH, son Robert and wife Shoko of Concord, MA, and son Richard and wife Joan of Marblehead as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Born at Mary A. Alley Hospital September 3, 1927, Elaine was the daughter of Gilbert Richards Arrington and Helen Dodd Arrington of Marblehead. A true Marbleheader in every sense of the word, Elaines roots in the town extend back over three hundred and fifty years. Elaine, class treasurer, as well as her husband Bob, class president, graduated Marblehead High School in 1945. Elaine was an outstanding student, the recipient of many academic awards, including the Reynolds Scholarship. Elaine went on to Middlebury College, active in the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and majored in French; Elaine graduated with honors in 1949. Her first teaching position was as a French teacher at Lancaster Country Day School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Elaine and Bob were married on November 7, 1950 at the Old North Church, after which she assumed a teaching position in Marblehead where she inspired her students for many years. Elaine and her husband, Bob, enjoyed many years of sailing and cruising down East with friends. Elaine was a devoted Busy Bee, was very active at the Hamilton Hall Lecture Series in Salem, and was an avid supporter of the Boston Symphony and the Peabody Essex Museum. She also looked forward to her regular Bridge games with friends. Elaine leaves behind many friends in Marblehead and at The Residence at Vinnin Square. Elaine can be best described as a loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife who will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family service and burial. Arrangements are being handled by the Murphy Funeral Home. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit www. murphyfuneralhome.com
.