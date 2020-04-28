|
Elaine Rubin of Marblehead, entered into rest on April 24, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Murray Rubin. Devoted mother of the late Steven Rubin and his wife, Nancy; Karen Gallant and her husband, Ted; David Rubin and his wife, Meg; and Lisa Jones and her husband, Scott. Cherished grandmother of Ben Rubin and his wife, Courtney; Elizabeth Bennett and her husband, Max; Matthew Gallant and his wife, Courtney; Daniel Gallant and his wife, Allyson; Meredith Fennell-Ward and her husband, Sam; Jacob Rubin and Michelle Kennedy; Caroline Rubin; Jonathan Rubin; Emily Jones and Bryan Jones. Great-grandmother of Sarah Bennett. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose Lissack. She was the sister of Joanne Schwartz, Brenda Barry and the late Kenneth Lissack. She grew up in Lynn, graduated from Lynn English High School and attended Boston University. Elaine worked for many years in the Marblehead public schools and Abbot Public Library before retiring. She cherished her time spent with family and friends, and her years of living by the ocean. Funeral Services are private due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Elaines memory to the Jimmy Fund at www. jimmyfund.org or the MGH Center for Cancer Research at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www. stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020