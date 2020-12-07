Eleanor Ann (nee Locke) Fafel , 78, of Marblehead,passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Winthrop, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Dorothy Locke. Eleanor is survived by her loving husband, Leonard Fafel of fiftyeight years. She was the devoted mother to Jodie (Jonathan) Sorkenn of River Edge, NJ. and Steven (Alyssa) Fafel of Swampscott. She was the beloved Grandma and Bubbe to her grandchildren David, Alison, Rachel, Sasha and Dylan. She is also survived by her siblings David (Judi) Locke of Framingham and Barbara (Dennis) DuBois of Dallas, TX. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Eleanor grew up in Winthrop and graduated from Winthrop High School. She received her Associates Degree from the Beth Israel School of Dental Hygiene. She met the love of her life, Leonard at Winthrop Beach. They began their family in Winthrop and later settled in Marblehead. Eleanor worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Pediatric practices in the community. She developed long lasting connections to patients and families. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and traveling, but most of all she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family. As a "cuddler" at the Salem Hospital Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, Eleanor enjoyed volunteering to comfort high-risk and premature babies. She was given special recognition for her many years of volunteer service. Eleanor was known for her kind nature, her outgoing personality and her warm and witty sense of humor. She cherished and valued her family to whom she gave unselfishly and lovingly. Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private. Eleanor's family plans to have a celebration of her life when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association
