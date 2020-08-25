1/
Elizabeth A. Lausier
Elizabeth A. Lausier 80 of Springfield Vt passed peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the J. Byrne Center in New Hampshire for Hospice Care. Libby was born in Marblehead MA. She leaves 4 brothers, Frederic Lausier/Donna of Marblehead, MA, Richard Lausier/ Thirza of New Hampshire, Alfred Robertson/Cindy of Maine and Scott Robertson/ Annette of Maine. Libby leaves many nieces and nephews. Her service will be private. Any donations in lieu of flowers can be made to any local restaurants.

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
