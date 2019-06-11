|
Elizabeth Mim Beheshti (Michaud) passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer which never broke her spirit. She was at home, a place she adored, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Elizabeth was a lover of life, family, friends, nature, travel and the human spirit. She chose to see the beauty in the most ordinary of things and appreciated the differences that make every person unique and special in their own way. Elizabeth was born Aug 30, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Lucille (Lucas) Kirby and George Camper and was also raised by her beloved grandmother, Elsie. After graduating high school in 1957, she pursued her passion for art at John Hopkins University and Maryland Institute of Art. Elizabeth raised her three beautiful daughters while continuing her education and received her Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees from Rosary College at Villa Schifanoia Florence, Italy in 1978. Elizabeth had an inquisitive nature and was an accomplished artist, master printmaker and college professor of art history, drawing and sculpture. She was truly an extraordinary woman who welcomed all with open arms and was interested in all things and people. She was a listener first, engaged in lively discussions and always added her flair. She had an uncanny knack for letting you know she cared and everyone she connected with came away feeling better about themselves. She gave love and support to everyone and her friendship had no bounds. Elizabeth enjoyed a rich life with her husband and together they lived fully by traveling and sharing in their appreciation for art, music and good company. She adored her 3 daughters and exposed them to a creative, vibrant life in her special way. She was gifted with 3 grandchildren, her world, who brought an even deeper meaning to her life. Elizabeth was blessed to have met and enjoyed the company of her 3 great-grandchildren; their lives brought a sparkle to her eye and she showered them with love. Elizabeth appreciated the beauty that surrounded us in everyday life, she could and did create art from scraps and never missed an opportunity to befriend a stranger. She had a passion that drove her to fight for the planet, the animals and humankind as a whole. Her yard was filled with birds, flowers and a pair of Mallard ducks who returned every spring to visit Mim. The impact from her presence on this earth will leave behind a void that can only attempt to be filled by the vibrant memories, stories, values, perspectives, and lessons that she left with those who were lucky enough to get to know her. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Michel Beheshti and her 3 loving daughters and their husbands: Kirsten and Matthew Dykeman, Melissa and Kevin Koen, and Gretchen and Brian Biggins. She leaves behind her 3 grandchildren, the joys of her life, Emily Marsh (Koen), Wesley Koen and Emilio Bardini as well as Emilys husband, Mark, and their 3 children: Sienna, Mason, and Jameson, Elizabeths great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Magro and her brother, Roy Kirby and wife Ann, as well as her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. As a tribute to Mim, in lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to a that would honor her passions. As wished by Elizabeth, family, and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Elizabeth at a future date.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from June 11 to June 18, 2019