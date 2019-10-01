Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Bryant Obituary
Ellen (Simpson) Bryant, age 96, died on September 15, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Ellen was born in Bar Harbor, Maine on August 18, 1923 to the late Harry and Sarah McFarland Simpson. She was a graduate of Bar Harbor High School, Simmons College, and NYU where she received her masters degree in history. For most of her life Ellen taught history at the Marblehead Junior High in Massachusetts. She was married to the late Samuel H. Bryant, a marine artist and cartographer. She was predeceased by her husband, brother Harry Simpson, and sister Marianne Barnicle. She is survived by her beloved nie- ces Kathryn and Sarah. Her wit and wisdom will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 1 PM at the Hillside Cemetery, Hulls Cove, Maine. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hillside Cemetery Association, Hulls Cove, ME 04644. For online guestbook visit: www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.