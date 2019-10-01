|
|
Ellen (Simpson) Bryant, age 96, died on September 15, 2019 at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Ellen was born in Bar Harbor, Maine on August 18, 1923 to the late Harry and Sarah McFarland Simpson. She was a graduate of Bar Harbor High School, Simmons College, and NYU where she received her masters degree in history. For most of her life Ellen taught history at the Marblehead Junior High in Massachusetts. She was married to the late Samuel H. Bryant, a marine artist and cartographer. She was predeceased by her husband, brother Harry Simpson, and sister Marianne Barnicle. She is survived by her beloved nie- ces Kathryn and Sarah. Her wit and wisdom will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 1 PM at the Hillside Cemetery, Hulls Cove, Maine. Donations in her memory may be made to the Hillside Cemetery Association, Hulls Cove, ME 04644. For online guestbook visit: www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019