Ellen Ragland Obituary
Ellen Brown Ragland passed away on July 31 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was 61. Born on September 11, 1957, she was the daughter of Frances and Sheldon Brown of Marblehead, MA. Ellen will be remembered as a kind and generous woman, who loved Shelties. She pursued that passion and was the Vice President of the Shetland Sheepdog Club of Southeast Florida. Ellen was a graduate of the Hillel Academy, Hebrew College Prozdor, Marblehead High School, and the University of Massachusetts. She worked for the Sun-Sentinel and hospitals for many years. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Mark Ragland, brother Marc (Ellen) of Palo Alto, CA, sister Karen, brother Stephen (Anne) of Lynn, MA, a niece, Elissa (Chris), and nephews David, Micah, Sammy, Joey, stepchildren Christie, Randy (Melissa) and her Sheltie babies: Gia Marie, Tiki and Bacardi. A memorial service took place on August 4 at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida 33024. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ellen's memory may be made to The https://www. cancer.org/involved/donate/ memorial-giving.html
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
