Eric H. Nyberg, Jr., 81, of Marblehead MA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born to the late Mary Louise and Eric Harold Nyberg on April 4, 1938, Eric was a lifelong Marbleheader. After graduating from St. Marys Prep in Lynn he attended Wentworth Institute of Technology. A skilled machinist and craftsman, Eric worked for General Electric in Lynn and served as Supply Sergeant with the 26th Cavalry Massachusetts National Guard. Eric is best known for his many years as an independent contractor, partnering with his cousins in Pierce Brothers Painting. He was an avid outdoorsman and skilled sailor, a sought after crewmember on many open ocean races including the historic Halifax and Bermuda competitions. Fortunate to be a part of a large and loving family, Eric was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Morris) Nyberg, and his sister Ann Mathers. He is survived by his sisters Mary Roche, Jean Kellen, Elsa Fitzgerald, their spouses and many dedicated nieces and nephews. Eric also leaves behind his loving partner Patricia Spicer Martel, as well as children Eric Nyberg III, Kristen Nyberg, Elsa Nyberg, Anders Nyberg, Joanna Marvin, Marie Martel and their partners. He was beloved by his grandchildren, Serena, Adam, Maya, Julia, Amanda, Charlotte, Nicholas and Alexander. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 10 am at the Corinthian Yacht Club, 1 Nahant Street, Marblehead. The family welcomes all who wish to remember and celebrate Erics life. Eric was a proud Marbleheader and amateur historian who loved to tell tales of his hometown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Eric H. Nyberg to the Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St. Marblehead, MA 01945 https://www.marblehead museum.org/annual-fund. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead. To share a memory or leave an online condolence please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneral home.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 7 to May 14, 2019