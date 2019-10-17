|
Eugene Omer Amirault, Jr. passed away from natural causes on October 7, 2019, at the age of 96. A lifelong resident of Marblehead, Gene was born at home to the late Eugene O. Amirault and Florence (Coward Schafer) Amirault. Gene served in the Army Air Force as a gunner in WWII, stationed in Guam, subsequently re-enlisted as a clerk, stationed in Turkey, and later served as a recruiter during the Korean War. After his military service, Gene pursued a career as a sailmaker with Hood Sailmakers in Marblehead. Genes dedication to the craft (and his skill in the galley), often found him aboard when a good hand was needed for a race. Gene loved to travel to exotic locales - Guatamala, Cameroon, Nepal, the Spanish Pyranees - and to recount his adventures to friends and family over a good meal and a bottle of wine. Gene was a life-long member of St. Michaels Church in Marblehead, and served as the Sexton for many years. At home, Gene enjoyed fine woodworking and carving, crafting childrens toys, mailboxes, stools, and carved codfish and pineapples for donation to the church fairs. Gene is survived by his sisters, Florence Amirault and Virginia (Amirault) Curtis, both of Marblehead. A graveside service for the family was held on October 16th at Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019