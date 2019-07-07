|
|
Florence Helen Hannaway of Marblehead, Massachusetts died peacefully on June 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Manhattan Beach, California. She was 90 years old, and died of natural causes. Florence was born December 28, 1928 in Lynn Massachusetts, one of six children of Blanche and Boleslaw Klejna. Her father worked at the Lynn Item News. Florence studied at Burdett College and then she worked at the General Electric facility in Lynn. Tall, slim with a brilliant smile, she also worked as a model. A devoted golfer, Flo met the love of her life, Francis Hannaway, at the Happy Valley Golf Club. This was the beginning of a shared passion for each other and the game of golf. They were married in 1956, and for the next 50 years she managed her husbands dental practice in Lynn, Massachusetts while raising 3 children. Her warm personality endeared her to so many. She was a natural organizer and connector in her community, Star of the Sea Church, and Salem Country Club. She made intricate rugs, embroidery and hosted legendary Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings for family and friends. An avid sports fan, she followed the Red Sox and Patriots with enthusiasm. She was not shy about coaching from the sidelines. Known for her tireless energy, Florence always had time for others. She had a naturally generous heart and wise mind, and she was loved and adored by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was a great mother, dedicated spouse and engaged citizen. In addition to Francis, her husband of 63 years, she is survived by her daughter Paula Hannaway Crown and her son-in-law James Crown of Chicago, her daughter Patricia Hannaway of Norwich, Vermont, her son Sean Hannaway and her daughter-in-law Kathleen Hannaway of Manhattan Beach, California and 6 grandchildren: Torie, Hayley, Wm. Andrew and Summer Crown, and Ella and William Hannaway. She is also survived by her sister, Blanche Marquis of Mystic, Connecticut and Helen Cantwell of Danvers, Massachusetts. Visiting hours and her funeral were held on Monday, July 8th at Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home and Tuesday, July 9th at Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Interment at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead was private. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to or The Jimmy Fund. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 7 to July 14, 2019