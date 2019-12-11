|
Frances A. (Surette) Deon, age 93, formerly of Swampscott, died Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Ivan G. Deon. Born and raised in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late Damien and Rose (d'Entremont) Surette. After graduating from East Boston High School, Frances worked at Firemans Fund Insurance, 10 Post Office Square. In 1952, Frances and Ivan moved to Swampscott, where they raised a family and resided over the next 60 years. As a homemaker, Frances enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading autobiographies and dining out. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Hayes and her husband Lawrence of Quechee, VT. She was predeceased by her daughter, Dale Kasper. She also leaves her son-in-law, Thomas Kasper of Peabody and his partner Paula Bethune. She was the beloved Grand- mother of Christopher Hayes of Fairfield CT, Sarah Hayes and fianc Korey Aaronson of Brooklyn NY, Jonathan Kasper and wife Amber of Amesbury MA, Jennifer Kasper and partner C.J. Gheringhelli of Lynn. She was Great-grandmother to Makenna Kasper of Amesbury MA. Her funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 17th 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10 am. Visitation will be in the church prior to the mass from 9:30am to 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Arrangements by the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019