Francis Frank Leo Kelley, 87, a seven year resident of Marblehead, passed away at Northshore Medical Center, Salem Hospital on Tuesday, April 9th. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Betty (Bender) Kelley with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Braintree, the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Ryan) Kelley, he was a double eagle graduate of BC High with the Class of 49 and of Boston College with the Class of 53. He served as a Captain, stateside in the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1953 to 1956. He was most proud of serving in Cherry Point, NC and in Nevada where he witnessed an atomic bomb testing. In 1956 he joined IBM and worked there for 30 years and living in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and New York. He earned his PhD from Temple University and joined the faculty of Drexel University where he was a professor of Business and Communications until his retirement. After moving to Marblehead in 2012, he was an active member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Parish Council member among other duties. He was also the host of Veterans Stories on Marblehead TV and served as Grand Marshall of the 2018 Marblehead Memorial Day Parade. Frank was the loving father of Frank L. Kelley, Jr. and his wife Traci of Virginia, Maryhelen Kelley of Boston, Brian Kelley and his wife, Elise of Beverly Farms, and Elizabeth Kelley of Marblehead; the cherished grandfather of Joseph, Kathryn, Jack, Kaitlyn, Paul, Patrick, Iseabail, and McKeown Kelley; the dear brother of five late siblings and the uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held 9:00 to 10:30 AM prior to the Mass on Monday, April 15th at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave Marblehead. Interment at Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA or the Massachusetts Disabled Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133 or via www.davma.org. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019