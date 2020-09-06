Frank Malcolm MacIver, 84, of Marblehead, passed away September 1st, 2020. He was born November 20th, 1935 as the son of Frank and Jessie MacIver. Frank was a lifelong resident of Marblehead and loved by his family, friends, neighbors and community. Frank graduated from Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, RI. in 1956, where he played on the hockey team, while his Marblehead residency was always in his heart. Frank married his childhood sweetheart Naomi Powers with whom he shared fiftysix wonderful years prior to her death in 2014. She was the love of his life, as they shared so many memories, friends and travel. He was dedicated to her care until her death from Alzheimer's. Frank spent his entire life in service to the community. He served in the Air Force from 1956 through 1960, ending with a tour of duty in Okinawa. Frank spent thirtyone years on the Marblehead Police Department, providing safety to the entire community, smiles, conversation and humor. Following his retirement, he served as Assistant Harbormaster for fifteen seasons, where he offered his love of life, water and security to the seafaring community. Following his retirement from the sea, he enjoyed helping his son with his tree service. Frank was a dedicated servant to God and a faithful member of the Star of the Sea Church. Despite his many "retirements", he never retired from his service to the community or to God. Frank had a heart the size of Marblehead. He always had a big smile and a precisely detailed story to tell for every occasion. If you needed a laugh, a shoulder to lean on, help with a project or simply wanted some friendship, he was there for you. Frank had an uncanny ability to connect with everyone in the community, no matter what their profession or where they were in life's journey. If you wanted to share some company, you could find him at the local coffee shop or later in the day at the Gerry 5. Frank is survived by his son Frank MacIver of Marblehead; daughter Kathryn and husband Ernest Whiton of Marblehead and daughter Cynthia and husband John Schlesinger of Benson, NC. He is also survived by his six grandchildren; Derek and Kelly MacIver, Carissa, Corey and Morgan Whiton and Andrew Schlesinger. He also has two great grandchildren; Jack Ducker and Kamille Whiton. Due to the unfortunate pandemic and an abundance of caution, the family has made the difficult decision to hold a private service. Frank was loved by many in Marblehead and his family would love to hear from you through either Murphy's Funeral Home website or through cards or notes sent to his daughter Kathy Whiton at 24 Gregory Street, Marblehead. The family anticipates holding a Celebration of Life service and reception in the future. For more information or online guestbook please call 978-744-0497 or visit murphyfuneralhome.com
