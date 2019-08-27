|
|
On Friday, August 23, 2019, Fred Carone, loving father and husband of Priscilla (merritt) Carone, passed away at the age of 85. He was born on December 4, 1933 in Lynn, Mass and was the son of the late Vito and Florence (Coulter) Carone. Fred graduated from Swampscott High School where he played football, hockey and baseball between 1949-51. While pursuing an Electrical degree at Industrial Tech in Boston, he was called to serve in the Korean War for the Army Artillery in 1953-54. Finishing up his education, he earned a Master Electrician license and creating a succe- ssful business called F. W. Carone Electrical Contractor Inc. serving the Marblehead, Swampscott, Salem, and Lynn area for over 50 years. Fred was a grand Exalted Ruler of the Marblehead Elks Club BPOE, a Mason of the Philanthropic Lodge of Marblehead and a Shriner at the Aleppo Shrine in Wilmington. Fred was Vice-President, and on the Board of Directors, at the Marblehead Bank. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with friends, skiing at Attitash Mt., and cheering on all of the Boston Sports teams. He liked contributing to many scholarships and charities in Marblehead over the years. He is survived by his wife Priscilla of Peabody, his bother-in-law Harvey Newcomb of Swampscott, his two children, Dale Watkoskey of FL and Beth Prelgovisk of ME, and his stepchildren Tracey Haskell of NH, Peter Beloff of MA, 8 grandchildren, William and Matt Watkoskey, Bryan Quigley, Lindsey and Kristy Prelgovisk, Scott Haskell, Joshua and Spencer Beloff and 3 great grandchildren. He is preceded by his brother Charles, sister Pauline, and his first wife Cynthia (Newcomb) Carone. His Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal St, corner of North St, Salem from 4 to 8 P.M. His funeral will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Worrier Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. For additional information or online guest book please call 978-744-0497 or visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019