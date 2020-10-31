Fred Peach Goodwin's sails dipped over the horizon on October 22, 2020. Son of Everett S. Goodwin and Amelia (Peach) Goodwin, Fred was born on May 25, 1935 in the old Mary Alley Hospital on Franklin Street. Raised on his namesake grandfather's former farmland on Peach Highlands, he was a true "Precinct One - Marbleheader". A young child in the latter years of the Great Depression, he learned to seek enjoyment from the natural world, with adventure to be self-sought. At 17 he enlisted in the Coast Guard, serving aboard the USCGC Eastwind, circumnavigating the Americas to break ice at both poles as part of Admiral Byrd's Operation Deepfreeze I. On one occasion, encountering a fellow Marbleheader in the sea ice near the South Pole, he enthusiastically beckoned "down bucket". With many a year employed by Graves Boatyard and Marblehead Trading Company, he was a regular fixture on the waterfront. Trading his sea legs for a camera, his last years of employment were spent engaged in conservation work for Mass. Audubons Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary. For over a decade in Lebanon, NH, he befriended many, annually sharing his Poverty Lane garden bounty and his nature photos with his friends at the Lebanon Senior Center and Maple Manor. Predeceased by his brother Raymond, and survived by siblings Everett, Leslie, and Joan (Goodwin) Cutler, son Thad & wife Melinda, son Mark and wife Aimee, daughter Mary Beth, their Mother Mary Lee, 3 Grandchildren | Azor, Sam, & Cassidy, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Alice Peck Day, Elm Wood, and Bayada Hospice for exceptional care during a challenging year. A private service will include his ashes being scattered amongst the pollinators, as well as to the sea. "May there be fair winds and following seas on your journey, Dad".



