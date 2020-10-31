1/1
Fred Goodwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Peach Goodwin's sails dipped over the horizon on October 22, 2020. Son of Everett S. Goodwin and Amelia (Peach) Goodwin, Fred was born on May 25, 1935 in the old Mary Alley Hospital on Franklin Street. Raised on his namesake grandfather's former farmland on Peach Highlands, he was a true "Precinct One - Marbleheader". A young child in the latter years of the Great Depression, he learned to seek enjoyment from the natural world, with adventure to be self-sought. At 17 he enlisted in the Coast Guard, serving aboard the USCGC Eastwind, circumnavigating the Americas to break ice at both poles as part of Admiral Byrd's Operation Deepfreeze I. On one occasion, encountering a fellow Marbleheader in the sea ice near the South Pole, he enthusiastically beckoned "down bucket". With many a year employed by Graves Boatyard and Marblehead Trading Company, he was a regular fixture on the waterfront. Trading his sea legs for a camera, his last years of employment were spent engaged in conservation work for Mass. Audubons Ipswich Wildlife Sanctuary. For over a decade in Lebanon, NH, he befriended many, annually sharing his Poverty Lane garden bounty and his nature photos with his friends at the Lebanon Senior Center and Maple Manor. Predeceased by his brother Raymond, and survived by siblings Everett, Leslie, and Joan (Goodwin) Cutler, son Thad & wife Melinda, son Mark and wife Aimee, daughter Mary Beth, their Mother Mary Lee, 3 Grandchildren | Azor, Sam, & Cassidy, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Alice Peck Day, Elm Wood, and Bayada Hospice for exceptional care during a challenging year. A private service will include his ashes being scattered amongst the pollinators, as well as to the sea. "May there be fair winds and following seas on your journey, Dad".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved