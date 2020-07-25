1/1
Frederick P. Ribicandria
Frederick P. Fred Ribicandria, age 81, of Swampscott, died peacefully at his home, on Wednesday July 22, 2020. He was the husband of Rosalie (Breton) Ribicandria, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Fred was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He worked diligently to give his children a start in life. Fred participated in many sports, such as hunting and fishing and he traveled many times to Florida, Italy, and Alaska. He loved playing cards with his friends and cooking many wonderful meals. The world was a better place with him in it. His family will miss him forever. Due to the concerns of Covid19, the family has chosen a private burial with his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes. Please leave condolences for the family at www.solimine.com

Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jul. 25 to Aug. 1, 2020.
2 entries
July 25, 2020
Freddy your crazy card brothers like my dad,Ronnie Cavallaro, have a seat at the table waiting. I can hear the language now.
Condolences to all who will miss him.
Cubby’s daughter
Cindy
Cindy Cavallaro
Friend
July 25, 2020
Condolences from Swampscott High School Class of 58. A valued member .
Paul A Sherry
Classmate
