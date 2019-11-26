Home

Gail Baker of Lynn, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Chet Baker, with whom she shared 56 wonderful years. Devoted mother of Marla Levy (Mark) and Stephanie Baker Smith. Cherished grandmother of Dylan Mitchell-Levy (Helene) and Rachel Kidd Levy. Treasured great-grandmother of Abigail Mitchell-Levy. The loving sister of Eleanor Richman. Dear daughter of the late Milton and Rita Talcofsky. Gail also leaves nieces, nephews and dear friends as well as her precious dog Freda. A graveside funeral service for Gail will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:30AM at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, MA 01923. Shiva will be held following services until 7:00PM in the Community Room of Lynn Shore Towers, 295 Lynn Shore Drive, Lynn, MA. Shiva will continue at the home of Gail and Chet Baker, Wednesday, November 27th from 12:00-7:00PM, Lynn Shore Towers, Apartment 107. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gails memory to a . For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanet skyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019
