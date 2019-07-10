|
|
Gail Marjorie Percy Fitch, 59, of Phippsburg, died on Sunday June 16th 2019 at Midcoast Hospital after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She passed away surrounded by love | love she created, nourished, and cherished over a life filled to the brim with adventure and joy. She was born on May 18, 1960 in Massachusetts, and adopted shortly thereafter by loving parents Minot Percy and Barbara Bernard Percy. Gail was highly involved in local organizations that specifically benefitted children, family wellness, and mental health. She collected children, pets, and hobbies on a regular basis. Her favorite hobbies were cooking, crafts, music, dancing, and watching crime television shows. She loved to entertain and show others that enjoying life was so much more important than anything trivial. Throughout her life she was dedicated to further learning in regard to social work. After graduating from Marblehead Highschool in 1978, she earned multiple degrees and was working towards an advanced degree in psychology prior to her diagnosis. Gails life work was dedicated to improving the lives of children. She worked for multiple organizations foc- used on family mental health, including DHHS, Sweetser, Providence, and most recently her own private practice, Safe Harbors. Through her work she met many wonderful friends and colleagues. Every friend Gail made, was a friend for life. She is pre-deceased by her father, Minot Percy, and mother, Barbara Bernard Percy both of Marblehead, Massachusetts and Phippsburg, Maine. Gail is survived by her perfect husband Douglas Fitch of Phippsburg, Maine. Daughter, Eliza Chur- chill Gleason and husband Evan. Son, Matthew Fitch and wife Diana Fitch. Daughter, Olivia Churchill Hodgkins and husband Joseph. Son, Ryan Fitch and fiance Brandi Walker. Daughter, Brittany Churchill Borja and husband Ryan Borja. Along with several adorable grandchildren that she loved dearly. She is also survived by her brother Minot Chip Percy and wife Marci of Marblehead, MA and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the outpouring of support from the local community and beyond during this journey. So many friends, acquaintances, and passerbys have stepped up to offer support, donations, love, and energy. Nothing has gone unnoticed. A private service will be held at a later date to be decided. In Lieu of flowers or condolences please consider donating to an organization geared towards bettering the lives of children in her name. She was magic. She was funny. She was kind. She was strong. She was a presence unlike no other. That pre- sence will forever resonate with anyone who ever met her. She wont be forgotten. She will live on in each of us. Whenever her family tastes an unbelievable dessert, dance until their knees buckle, laugh until their sides hurt, or simply just sit back and take a deep breath she will be there.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 10 to July 17, 2019