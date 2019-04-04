|
Geoffrey Clark Shepard, better known as Shep joined the spirit world on March 17th 2019 at the age of 64 while enjoying the International Sports Car races in Florida. Shep grew up in Marblehead with his twin sister Nancy and older siblings Eric and Elizabeth. He ran his own Yacht Service and raised his four daughters here before retiring to warmer weather down south. He passionately pursued acquiring eclectic oddities at flea markets and auctions. He could fix just about anything and lived life to his own accord. He championed various competitions, including but not limited to, The Bilge Water Pump Regatta and Flaming Snack Food Regatta. He was a proud member of the CBYC and a Free Mason. In his free time he loved to read, tinker, and listen to his Pink Floyd or Frank Zappa albums to name a few. Shep leaves behind a small sorority of girls; Leigh, Lindsey, Kelsey and Rachael along with his five granddaughters Osa, Io, Esme, Sage and Ava. He was also thrilled to be expecting a grandson in June. His family will miss him deeply, but will be sure to carry on his legacy of wearing tie dye with plaid, cramming into photo booths, exchanging incense and prayer flags at Christmas and spelling absolutely everything wrong. Please wear your best tie dye and join his family at the Boston Yacht Club on Saturday April 13th between 2:30 and 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Masonic Angel Fund to help children in need.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019