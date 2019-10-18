|
Attorney George P. Vallis, loving husband of 26 years to Mary Ann Vallis, passed away peacefully at the Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield on Saturday, October 12th at the age of 92. George was born and raised in Salem, Massachusetts. His parents, Peter and Mary (Nickolopoulos), immigrated to this country from Greece. George graduated from Salem High School as class president and a recruited varsity football player, with high academic honors. He accepted Columbia Colleges invitation to join the Class of 1948. His studies were interrupted by our nations call to serve in World War II. Once honorably discharged from service, he completed his Bachelor of Arts Degree and graduated from Columbia in 1949. His postgraduate years were spent on the island of Tahiti. He enjoyed the culture and even lived in a grass shack on the beach. Later he sailed to Oahu, Hawaii where he assisted at Camp Kokokahi and became a member of the Duke Kahanamokus Waikiki Beach Surf Club, swimming and surfing alongside the Olympian. Called back to Salem, he met his first wife, Janice Whalen. They soon married and in the small seaside town of Marblehead, they began a life together. He would attend Boston University Law School as an Old Man of thirty. Georges esteemed career as an attorney and their lives as parents then began in earnest, raising their four children together. Over the course of his career Attorney Vallis was legal counsel to the Salem Redevelopment Authority, sat on the corporate board of Eastern Bank, made Budget Committee Chairman for the annual United Fund Appeal in Salem and was President of the St. Vasilios Orthodox Community Center in Peabody. He also served on the YMCA Board of Directors and as President of the Salem Rotary Club International and the Marblehead Board of Appeals. In 1977, The Salem Evening News chose George as one of the North Shores best-dressed men and even earned him the nickname The Silver Fox as he would be recognized strolling down Essex Street. Georges first wife, Janice, passed tragically in a car accident on Prince Edward Island, Canada in 1990. In 1993, he married Mary Ann Conrad. Over the next 26 years they shared a life in South Hamilton. Her four young sons gave him a new sense of purpose and vitality. Always a gentleman and a mentor, he helped guide them towards manhood. In winter months, he loved nothing more than sitting by the fireplace working on his crossword puzzle and listening to his favorite music. In summer months, he took great pride in tending to his gardens and enjoyed his many gold outings with his lifelong best friend, Jack Murphy. He is survived by his children, Christine, John and Constance Vallis, Maria (Vallis) and her husband Steve Masse; grandchildren Anna Frej and her husband Michael Day, Samuel Frej, Olivia and Sophia Vallis, and George Wing; sister in law Linda Vallis; brother in law, John Whalen; his stepsons and their spouses, Anthony and Jamie, Joseph and Sarah, Nicholas and Allison and Michael Lauranzano; many nieces and nephews, and his lifelong friends Jack and Joan Murphy. Predeceasing George are his siblings and their spouses, Christos, Harry and Deme, Charles and Shirley Vallis, Stella and Nicholas George. A wake will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal Street, Salem, MA on Thursday October 24, 2019. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Burial services will be private. Mary Ann would like to extend a thank you to the Spectrum Adult Day Health Program, Beverly, MA; to the staff at Masconomet Healthcare Center, Topsfield, MA; and to , Danvers.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019