Murphy Funeral Home
85 Federal Street
Salem, MA 01970
978 744 0497
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Episcopal Church
26 Pleasant Street
Marblehead, MA
Gloria L. Dumas


1922 - 2019
Gloria L. Dumas Obituary
Gloria L. Dumas, age 96, passed away peacefully at the Bertram House in Swampscott, MA surrounded by her family on June 18. Born in West Medway, MA on July 14, 1922, and raised in Enfield, NH, Gloria was the daughter of Arthur and Blanche (Dupres) Lapan. She was predeceased by her husband, Earle H. Dumas. They married on July 11, 1942, shortly before Earles induction into the Army Air Corps. After the war, they settled in Marblehead where they raised three children, Debra, Earle, and Nannette. Later, Gloria worked for the town as a secretary in both the Board of Health and Selectmens offices. Her proudest professional time was for the Marblehead Police, serving as Chief George Girards secretary. Gloria was an active volunteer at St. Michaels Church in their thrift shop and with the St. Catherines Guild; she also lent her support to the League of Womens Voters and the Marblehead Historical Society. The Great Depression and World War II instilled the values of hard work, resourcefulness and frugality, with family strength at its core. She possessed a gentle sense of humor and a welcoming charm. Rug hooking was Glorias passionate hobby. She had a keen eye for decorating, loved going antiquing and bringing home many treasures. Gloria deeply loved her family and their times together. Left to cherish her memory are her son Earle H. Dumas, Jr. and his wife Susan; her daughter Nannette L. Dumas; her grandchildren, Cassandra, Gloria, Zo, and Tracer Dumas; her sister Priscilla Bonner; and several nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by her dear daughter, Debra J. Dumas; her brothers, William Lapan, Edward Lapan, and her sisters, Doris McKoan and Louise Fogg. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of the Bertram House and Allcare Hospice for their compassionate care and support of Gloria. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Michaels Episcopal Church, 26 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, MA on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Donations may be made in Glorias memory to a veterans organization of your choice. For more information or online guestbook, please visit www.murphyfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 20 to July 27, 2019
