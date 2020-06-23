Harold J. Keating, Jr., age 84, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the Eileen M. (Farrell) Keating, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Swampscott, MA, he was a son of the late Harold J. and Bernadette Marie (Robichaud) Keating. Harold attended Swampscott High School, and following his graduation, proudly served in the United States National Guard. In his working years, Harold was the owner and operator of Keating Tree Services, and was a member of the Iron Workers Union. He was well loved by his community for his hard work and dedication to his company. In his free time, Harold enjoyed sailing, and traveling with his wife. He was a former member of the Mass Auxiliary Coast Guard for about 3 years, and also worked as a police officer in Swampscott for four years. He was also a long time communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Swampscott. Above all else though, Harold loved spending time with his family. Watching his children and grandchildren grow, and creating memories with them, was the light of his life. Besides his beloved wife, Harold is survived by his sons, Harold Keating and his wife Carole of Hamilton, Laurence Keating of Swampscott, Daniel Keating of Groveland, and Patrick Keating and his partner Katherine White of Swampscott; his six grandchildren, Celina Keating of San Diego, CA, Monica Keating of Shrewsbury, Daniel Keating, Jr., of Groveland, Alicia Keating of Putney, VT, Christopher Keating of Groveland, and Calvin Keating of Swampscott; his two sisters, Anne Bettencourt of Danvers, and Theresa Keating of Swampscott, as well as many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements: At the request of the family, all services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be held in Harolds honor at St. John the Evangelist Church in the next year. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, Care Dimensions (Hospice), 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.