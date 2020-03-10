|
|
Harry Rosenblattm 10/10/1931 | 3/8/2020 of Marblehead, entered into rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Carol (Kline) Rosenblatt with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Devoted father of Paige Studer (John), and Philip J. Rosenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Cpt. Nicholas Studer, Emma Studer, Scott Rosenblatt and Hayley Rosenblatt. Treasured brother-in- law to Judith Rose. The loving brother of the late Kathryn Rosenblatt and the late Morris Rosenblatt. Dear son of the late Louis and Anna (Goldblatt) Rosenblatt. Harry grew up in Lynn, MA, graduated from Lynn Classical High School where he was a Class A football player, 1942-1944 (fullback). He went on to receive his Bachelors degree from Boston University. After graduating college Harry served in the Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant and was stationed in Korea. Harry was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed spending his spare time at the JCC of the North Shore. Harry will be deeply missed by his dear family and close friends. A funeral service for Harry will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle Street, Gloucester, MA. Interment will follow at Mt. Jacob Cemetery, 96 Fernald Street, Gloucester, MA. Shiva will be held at the family home on March 12th from 4:00-8:00 PM and March 13th from 2:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle Street, Gloucester, MA 01930 or to the JCC of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www. stanetskyhymansonsalem. com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020