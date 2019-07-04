|
Harvey Larue Shultz of Marblehead, husband of Christina P. (Leavitt), passed away peacefully on December 16, 2018, at his home in Naples, FL. He was born near Muncy, PA, the son of Wilbur and Edna (Houseknect) Shultz. He was educated in a one room schoolhouse before graduating from Millville High School in Millville, PA, Class of 1946. After a 6 year enlistment in the US Navy, he attended Penn State and graduated in 1956 with a BS in Marketing from the Smeal College of Business. While in the Navy he served aboard the USS Salem CA-139. Upon discharge he had achieved the rank of EM1 / Chief Electricians Mate. After graduation from Penn State he was employed by the Clark Controller Company (New York, NY) and joined ITT Cannon Electric (Salem and Wakefield) in 1964. Except for a short period in the early 70s, he spent his entire career with ITT, including 5 years at corporate headquarters in Santa Ana, CA. Post retirement he worked part time at Moynihan Lumber in Beverly and the J.N. Picariello Co. in Salem. Harvey was married to Christina for 59 years, until her death in 2013. He is survived by his sister Martha Starr of Benton PA, and his 3 sons: Larry and Donna Shultz of Naples, FL; Brian Shultz and Joyce DeSanctis of Danvers; and James Shultz of Laguna Niguel, CA. He also leaves 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a number of grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Harvey was very involved at the Star of the Sea Chur- ch, where he and Christina were married in 1954. He volunteered with the newspaper drives, the annual bazaar, and was Cub Master for Pack 32 in 1967 and 1968. Later he volunteered with Troop 11. He also enjoyed carpentry, hiking, river rafting and driving his vintage Ford pick-up truck. He and Christina were members of the Headmasters Society at St. Johns Prep for many years. ARRANGEMENTS: His funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 8, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead, MA at 11 AM. Interment will follow service at Waterside Cemetery, West Shore Drive, Marblehead. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 PM at the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal Street, in Salem. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to: www.dementiasociety.org or United States Naval Shipbuilding Museum, 549 South Street, Pier 3, Quincy, MA 02169. For additional Information or online guestbook please visit www.MurphyFuneral Home.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from July 4 to July 12, 2019