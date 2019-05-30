|
Helen Culliton Whalen, died peacefully with family at her side on May 26th, 2019. She was married 50-plus wonderful years before Helen lost her life to Alzheimer's. She loved her family, children of all ages, and the many great friends she collected over the years. Born in Lynn in 1938, daughter of Dr. Thomas E. Culliton and Helen Bowers Culliton, she received a B.A. and M.A. from Boston University. Helen taught school in Danvers, lived in Magnolia, Swampscott (for 50 years) and finally Marblehead. Lovable to the end, Helen was known for her quick Irish smile and indelible memory for names, places and faces. She was thoughtful, kind, compassionate and loving to a fault. An incredible mother and wonderful wife. Helen was a long-time member of The Beach Club and Marblehead Yacht Club, as well as parishioner of St. John's and Star of the Sea. It was her good fortune to have three successful, caring children, six very special grandchildren (and five grand dogs). Helen is survived by: Meredith and Jon Davies of Marblehead, and their children Hale and Chase; Bill and Kelly Whalen of Marblehead, and their children Tess and Devin; T.J. and Jen Whalen of Charlotte, VT, and their children Campbell and Cooper. Helen was predeceased by her brother, Thomas E. Culliton PhD EdD, and leaves her surviving brother, Dr. Richard B. Culliton, and wife Mary Culliton of Salem, and their four children; Ellen Dobbyn, Jennifer Paul, Lauren Culliton and Rick Culliton. Helen is also survived by her cousins Jim and Ted Bowers, as well as her lifelong friend Mary Ann Ryan. Helen was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Noreen Therens, brother-in-law, Richard Whalen, and nephew Kevin Carduff. Surviving family in the Chicago area include sister-in-law, Colette Coletta Whalen, and brother-in-law, Bud Therens, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews including Richard, Karen, Ginger, Michael, Matt, Carol, Dawn, Pam, Paul, Gary, Sherry, Mark, Kathy and Jeff. Visitation will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Sunday, June 2 from 4-7PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead on Monday, June 3 at 10AM followed by burial in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. Please visit the online guestbook for Helen at www.eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to www.alzeimersresearchfoundation.com.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from May 30 to June 6, 2019