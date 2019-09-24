|
Helen Elizabeth Maloney of Marblehead MA., wife of the late Jack Maloney, passed away on September 11th, 2019 at age 101. Helen was born in 1918 to Leonard and Wilhelmina Green of Welland, in the southern Niagara region of Ontario, Canada. She was the youngest of four children, and she and her brothers Eugene, Harold, and Glenn, grew up on a working farm during the unforgiving years of the Great Depression. The lack of resources on the farm and the demands of her everyday work only served to strengthen Helens resolve to transform what little she had into a source of strength and stability. In spite of the daily pressures of the farm, she excelled academically, graduating from her one-room schoolhouse years earlier than her peers. She also was a remarkable piano player, earning her Canadian teaching certificate in music at an early age. In the years before the war she was able to find work at Woolworths Five and Dime store, and it was during these years that Helen met her future husband Jack, who was in a brass band that would play during the summer at her church socials. She married Jack in 1940, and their long and happy marriage was a model of deep love and mutual respect to all those who encountered them. Helen had her first child, Sharon, in 1941 and her second child, Robert, in 1943. Her husband Jack deployed with the Canadian navy after the birth of Robert, leaving Helen with two babies to care for during a time that was still coping with the constraints of the Depression. She moved back to the farm with her children and managed to shepherd them through the final, difficult years of the war. The end of the war brought greater stability for Helen and Jack. After a brief period studying metallurgy after the war, Jack found continued success in business at Sun Life Insurance, and the family moved from Welland to Bradford Ontario where Jack was branch manager. They had their third child, Patrick, in 1951, and Helen worked as a beauty consultant while raising her children. Then, in 1965, Jack changed companies and the family moved to Marblehead MA in 1965, where Helen continued to work in the beauty and fashion industry, managing a retail store in Logan Airport for many years. They remained in Marblehead after their retirements, spending winters in the Florida Keys. The resourcefulness, strength, and optimism that Helen forged on her farm in Welland never faded throughout her life, and she remained a source of stability and love for all of her family and friends until her final days. The memory of her devotion to those she loved, and the deep affection and constancy of her marriage to Jack, will live with those who were blessed to know her. Helen Maloney is survived by her sons Robert and Patrick Maloney, Patricks wife Erin OSullivan, and Helens close friend and caregiver LuAnn Darrell. Helen is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Nicole and Patrick Hill, Amber Telles, Olivia Maloney and Tristan Maloney, Sean and Sharon Maloney, and one great-grandchild, Charlie Telles. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 12:00 pm at the Swampscott Church of Spiritualism, 59 Burrill Street, Swampscott MA. There will be a reception immediately following the service.
Published in The Marblehead Reporter from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019